SOUTH Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) received more than 1,300 calls and had around 300 firefighters on active duty at any one time as Storm Dennis raged throughout the region.

Whole swathes of land throughout south Wales were – and still remain – underwater.

And firefighters worked around the clock to ensure those in need were rescued.

Firefighters were called out to a number of “significant life rescues where lives were directly at risk”, a spokesman said.

“We are humbled and overwhelmed by the acts of kindness and support displayed by our communities to both our firefighters and the wider community as a whole,” the spokesman added.

“We cannot underestimate the community spirit within South Wales, who were patient and followed the evolving safety messaging.

“We understand the disruption has been significant and there will be many people who are left dealing with the aftermath of what has been a devastating storm."

(This drone footage of Crickhowell showed the extent of the flooding. Picture: Robert Forrester.)

They added: “We would like to thank the public for their cooperation over the weekend and offer reassurance that we are there for our communities whenever required.

“Whilst the situation across the region shows signs of improvement, public warnings and alerts remain in place and must be adhered to and respected.

“We appreciate all of the support we have had from partner agencies, volunteers organisations and our communities during this challenging time.

“We'd also like to thank SWFRS personnel who volunteered to assist and work in order to help the community as a whole.”