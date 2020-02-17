POLICE are looking to trace a man as they carry out enquiries into drug offences.
Gwent Police want to speak to Joshua Evans, 20.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "Officers carrying out enquiries into drug offences are re-appealing for information to trace a man from the Risca area.
"As part of an ongoing investigation they would like to speak to 20-year-old Joshua Evans.
"Joshua is described as 173cm tall, of a slight build with short brown hair."
(Police want to speak to Joshua Evans, 20. Picture: Gwent Police)
Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900375908.
You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
