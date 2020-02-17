THE M4 Brynglas Tunnels westbound will close tonight for emergency works.
It is closed from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning.
The Brynglas Tunnels has become a notorious bottleneck on the M4 and the work is likely to cause disruption and delays in the surrounding area.
If you were intending to travel through the tunnels westbound, please prepare an alternative route.
🚧Emergency Works 18/02🚧#M4 Brynglas Tunnels Westbound.— South Wales (@TrafficWalesS) February 17, 2020
Will be closed 18/02 for 1 night from 20:00-06:00 for Emergency Works.