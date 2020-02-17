THE M4 Brynglas Tunnels westbound will close tonight for emergency works.

It is closed from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning.

The Brynglas Tunnels has become a notorious bottleneck on the M4 and the work is likely to cause disruption and delays in the surrounding area.

READ MORE:

If you were intending to travel through the tunnels westbound, please prepare an alternative route.

 