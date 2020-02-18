AN EMPTY warehouse in Newport could be transformed into a film studio for a new television drama under plans submitted to the city council.

Urban Myth Films, whose productions include BBC One’s Atlantis - previously filmed in Chepstow - want to use the former Atlas Elektronik UK warehouse at Queensway Meadows industrial estate as a film set for a new production.

The drama will be a new eight-part television series called Extinction, which has been commissioned by Sky One, and is described as “an exciting, contemporary timeline drama.”

A significant number of jobs will be created, with around 150 people employed at the site during day-to-day operations.

“It is intended that the new unit will be the base for two productions, running simultaneously and the workforce based at the site will therefore include the production teams, art departments, caterers, costume and makeup team, and the camera and sound crews, alongside the principal casts and supporting artists,” a design and access statement says.

READ MORE:

Up to 200 people could be on the site during peak filming days, with two crews, actors and extras.

The production company, set up by producers Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy and BAFTA award-winning writer Howard Overman, are also using the former Carlsberg UK industrial warehouse on Queensway Meadows as a film set.

Under the plans, the existing office space will be used by the production office and art department, while the warehouse will be for production and prop and costume storage.

There will be no external changes to the warehouse, which can revert to its former use in the future.

Parking would be provided to the side and front of the unit, where there are a total of 273 spaces.

A shuttle bus currently runs between Newport railway station and the company’s film base at Nash Mead, and this would be extended to the new unit under the proposals.

The warehouse has been vacant since 2014/2015, with its only use being as storage space.

Other Urban Myth Films productions include Crazyhead, which streamed on Netflix, and most recently A Confession, starring Martin Freeman.

The plans will be considered by Newport City Council’s planning committee in the coming months.