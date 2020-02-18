A NEWPORT community group is looking for new members to help build on the work they have done to raise the profile of a city park.

Beechwood Park Community Group is in its seventh year of putting on events and helping to increase the footfall to the park and the Grade II-listed Beechwood House.

Attendees at a previous teddy bear's picnic organised by Beechwood Park Community Group

The group already has 30 active members who work tirelessly to put on a range of events in the park but, feels that it would benefit by having more people getting involved.

“We do need some more people to help with events on the day, the organising and planning of events, admin work and fundraising,” said chairman Matthew Pimm.

Some attendees at a Hallowe'en party organised by Beechwood Park Community Group. Picture: Matthew Pimm

Each year the group put on various events including Easter Egg hunts, teddy bears picnics, music in the park, dog shows, Hallowe’en parties and Christmas fairs.

“We try to make the events child and family-orientated and we get hundreds of people coming to each one,” added Mr Pimm.

The group is looking for people who can dedicate a few hours a month to the group ,whether it is doing some admin behind the scenes, organising events, fundraising, or helping out on the day of events.

Some of the crowd at a previous event organised by Beechwood Park Community Group. Picture: Matthew Pimm

People are also being sought to get involved in the committee side of things and to help with the running of the group.

Anyone who is interested can turn up to the café in Beechwood Park on the first Saturday of each month at 10am, when the group meets for a social morning.

The group can also be contacted at bpgevents@outlook.com or via Facebook at Beechwood Park group community BPG.

The first event of the year hosted by the group is an animals interactive session this Sunday, February 23.