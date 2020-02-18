A ROUND-UP of the recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MARTIN GARETH HILL, aged 38, of Hogarth Close, Cwmbran, was jailed for 17 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £100 from Aldi and Nescafe coffee from B&M.

ANDREW SIMON JENKINS, aged 45, from Redbrook Way, Southville, Cwmbran, was banned from driving from driving for 12 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

BENJAMIN LEON STEPHEN BROWN, aged 26, of Albany Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for failing to stop after an accident, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

The conviction was proven in his absence.

Brown was fined £280 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

RIKKI LEIGH BLACKBIRD, aged 24, of Fosse Road, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after she admitted drug-driving with cocaine and cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was fined £483 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Blackbird also pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

KEVIN BRINKWORTH, aged 38, of The Close, Portskewett, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

SAM CONNOLLY, aged 19, of St Andrews Place, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

CAITLIN GWILLYM, aged 20, of Llanover Road Estate, Blaenavon, was banned from driving for 20 months after she admitted drink-driving

She was fined £294 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

RICKY HILL, aged 41, of Palmyra Place, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at the city’s bus station.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

ELLIE LOUISE DIANA JONES, aged 21, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was fined £40 after she admitted being drunk and disorderly and for committing a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order.

She must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

SEAN EVANS, aged 35, of Arthur Street, Cwmfelinfach, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He was also sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

Evans must pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

KARL LEWIS, aged 33, of Graig Park Lane, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MEGAN NORTHOVER, aged 21, of Tor View, Bedwas, was banned from driving for two years after she admitted drink-driving and drug-driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in her blood.

She was also sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

Northover must pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

DALE BROWN, aged 32, of Greene Close, Newport, was fined £120 after he admitted public disorder.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

JOSEPH RAPPELL, aged 33, of Winstone Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage for smashing windows in the town.

He must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

JOSHUA DAVID ORGAN, aged 26, of Coronation Road, Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was fined £170 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.