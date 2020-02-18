RIVERS in Monmouth reached their highest levels on record this morning as Storm Dennis floodwater surges downstream.

Weather stations in the rivers Wye and Monnow, which straddle the town, have recorded river levels of 7.13 metres and 6.56 metres, respectively.

Two severe flood warnings – representing a danger to life – are in effect for "undefended" parts of the Wye in Monmouth, where Natural Resources Wales expects river levels to reach 7.2 metres before 8.30am.

Map showing possible flooding (yellow and red areas) around Monmouth. Picture: Natural Resources Wales

The previous highest-recorded levels at the stations were 6.48 metres (Monmouth) and 6.16 metres (Monnow Gate).

Wye Bridge, which spans the river and connects Wales to England, has been closed. Pedestrians and drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) has set up a rest centre at the town's Shire Hall, where anyone affected by the flooding or the bridge closure can receive support and advice.

“As Natural Resources Wales declares a severe flood warning, we are facing unprecedented times with levels expected to reach the highest on record for this area," MCC leader Cllr Peter Fox said. "The council and partner agencies face an extremely busy time over the next 24 hours while we deal with making sure those affected are safe."

The River Wye in Monmouth, from Wye Bridge, on Monday evening. Picture: Chris Jones/MCC

Cllr Fox added: "There will be disruption with the closure of Wye Bridge but I ask everyone to please be patient while the peak passes through the town.

"Teams will need to assess the area after the levels drop and it will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do.

"Please follow the advice of authorities and emergency services.”

More to follow.

All figures from Natural Resources Wales. Correct as of 7.30am.