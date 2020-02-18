CANCELLATIONS and delays remain the order of the day on the trains in south Wales, in the wake of Storm Dennis.

Transport for Wales (TfW) are warning that while the situation is improving, passengers are urged to check before they travel and allow extra time for their journey following flood damage to key routes.

The track damage at Abergavenny, pictured above, is just one example of the problems encountered across the rail network in south Wales.

There remain no rail services between Abergavenny and Hereford, and local road closures mean bus journeys will be extended, according to the TfW website.

READ MORE:

“Whilst the situation on the rail network has improved in the past 24 hours, with lines reopening and others expected to reopen today, there continues to be significant damage to the rail network and limited replacement road transport available, and it’s inevitable that some services will be subject to disruption which will result in delays and cancellations," said TfW customer delivery director, Bethan Jelfs.

“Where trains are cancelled or terminating short of destination, every effort will be made to provide a rail replacement bus service wherever possible.

Some roads are also subject to delays too, as a result of flooding and related damage, and journeys may take significantly longer than is usual on many routes.”

The Rhymney Valley line has now reopened, and a normal service is running.

But the Ebbw Vale line remains closed following a landslip, though it may reopen this afternoon.

The Newport-Hereford, line is currently closed, with services on the Marches line by a rail replacement bus service due to flooding.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is our absolute priority and we are working closely with Network Rail and doing all we can to minimise the disruption and keep our customers moving and informed," said Ms Jelfs.

“The situation is changing all the time and therefore services are likely to be disrupted throughout tomorrow with last minute alterations.

“We would like to thank customers in advance for their patience and understanding.”

Passengers are advised to check their journey details before travelling, at nationalrail.co.uk or journeycheck.com/tfwrail/