THE PONTYPOOL 10k Home Run for St David’s Hospice is just days away, and the final few spots on the start line are up for grabs.

The event, next Sunday, February 23, which starts and finishes in Pontypool Park, sees around 500 runners take to the town’s roads to raise money for the hospice.

Now in its 10th year, the Home Run is hugely popular and regularly raises more than £10,000 for the hospice.

And with just days until the event takes place, there are only a limited number of spaces to take part.

READ MORE:

Runners can enter either the Junior 2km Fun Run around the park, or the full 10k race.

The 10k route starts at the Pontypool Active Living Centre and leaves the park, goes along Usk Road to the A4042 - out to Mamhilad, up the Old Abergavenny Road.

It then follows up the canal towpath by the Star Inn, back to Usk Road along the canal towpath, to come back to the the finish in the park.

Runners will be able to collect their numbers from the race HQ, the Active Living Centre from 8am.

The race will start at 10am.

Runners set off in last year's St David's Hospice Care Pontypool 10k Home Run. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Event manager Christine Vorres said: “We are really looking forward to the 10th annual Pontypool 10km Home Run on Sunday - and crossing everything that the course will be unaffected by the recent storms.

“Teams from our sponsors Crossfords, Coleg Gwent and Johnsey Estates will be joining nearly 600 other participants on the start line in Pontypool Park at 10am.

“As soon as the adult runners have left the park, the 2km Family Fun Run will start, so everyone gets to join in, whilst also raising money for hospice services in our community.”

Registration is still open for the 10km, but there are only about 40 entries left. Registration will close as soon as these places are gone.

Families can enter the 2km event on the day, but can also register beforehand.

Entry costs £16, and can be done at stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/pontypool-10k

Following the extreme weather over the least two weekends, organisers said they will monitor the conditions closely throughout the week.