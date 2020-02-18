WITH water levels across Gwent now above seven metres in some places, Monmouthshire council has pointed residents to advice given by Natural Resources Wales on what to do during and after a flood.

Yesterday evening the flood risk in Monmouth was updated to severe, meaning “danger to life”.

In this instance, residents should:

Stay in a safe place with a means of escape.

Be ready to leave your home.

Cooperate with the emergency services.

Call 999 if you are in immediate danger.

If a flood has affected your property you should:

Take care as there may be hidden dangers in floodwater, such as sharp objects, raised manhole covers and pollution.

Remember that flood water might have caused structural damage to your property.

Get a qualified person to switch your electricity to supply off if this wasn’t done prior to the flood.

Not touch sources of electricity when standing in water.

When making an insurance claim, you should ask the insurance company:

How long it will be before the loss adjuster visits.

If you are to clean your property or if they will get a company to do it for you.

If they will help pay for repairs that will reduce potential flood damage and therefore reduce costs if it happens again.

If they will provide you with temporary accommodation - this can be a nearby B&B, static caravan or rented house. You don't have to accept the first place you are offered.

Always make your own record of flood damage to your property by:

Using a permanent marker on the wall to mark the height the flood water got to. Do this in every room affected by flooding.

Photographing or videoing your damaged property and list the damage to your property and belongings.

Making a list of all the foods you throw away. Include any food touched by flood water and anything in your fridge or freezer ruined by loss of power.

When cleaning up after a flood you should: