MOUNTAIN rescue teams were called in to rescue an elderly man after he had been trapped in his Monmouth home.

Peter Morgan was trapped in his house on the A466 in the town due to rising river levels caused by Storm Dennis.

Long Town and Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Teams, supported by members of the Welsh Ambulance's Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), helped Mr Morgan to safety.

They made their way to Mr Morgan's home with a raft at 10.40am and used a sledgehammer to break his back door open, before carrying him to the raft, where he was wrapped in blankets.

He reached dry land at 11.20am and was taken to be checked over by medical staff.

(Mountain Rescue team members rescue Peter Morgan from his house in Monmouth. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)