FLOODING can affect physical and mental health, particularly when the water enters your home.

With residents around Gwent being evacuated from their homes and flooding rife due to Storm Dennis, there are significant risk factors when the big clean up begins.

With this in mind, Public Health Wales are drawing attention to important information when dealing with the aftermath of a flood.

What are the health risks of flooding?

Drowning is the clearest and most immediate health risk during floods.

Serious injury can also be caused by falling into fast-flowing water or from hidden dangers under the water, such as missing manhole covers.

There is also a serious danger posed by carbon monoxide fumes from the use of generators and other fuel-powered equipment brought indoors to dry out buildings.

Do not underestimate the stress and strain of being flooded and cleaning up after floods. Take time to consider your and your family’s mental health and well-being.

Do not overdo it when cleaning up, and remember that tiredness, difficulty sleeping and anxiety are normal in these circumstances.

The likelihood of bugs in the water

Infection problems arising from floods in this country are rare. Usually any harmful bugs in floodwater become diluted and present a low risk, but there are a few precautions to take.

Wherever possible, try to avoid coming into direct contact with floodwater. If you have to go into the water, wear waterproof gloves and rubber boots and remember to be careful of potentially concealed hazards.

Wash your hands – this is the most important way to get rid of harmful bugs.

Keep any open cuts or sores clean and prevent them being exposed to floodwater. Wear waterproof plasters.

If you feel unwell and think it is due to flooding, you should:

Call NHS Direct on 0845 4647 or visit your family doctor.

Contact your doctor if you become ill after accidentally swallowing contaminated water or mud, particularly if you develop diarrhoea, fever or abdominal pain within 10 days of being in contact with floodwater or sewage.

Food and floods