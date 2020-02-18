A MAN was airlifted from a submerged caravan in Crickhowell this at the weekend by a coastguard search and rescue helicopter.

The man was waist-deep in water inside a caravan on a caravan park near the town, when he was winched to safety.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service called the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre for assistance at around 6.20am and a helicopter was sent.

A winchman was lowered alongside the submerged caravan and was able to gain access through a window.

The man was then winched safely onboard the helicopter, cold and wet but otherwise unharmed.

Senior Aeronautical Operations Officer Dom Golden said: “The flooding in this area is really significant.

"It’s great that we were able to help this person who had been trapped by floodwater for a significant period of time, with other emergency services unable to reach him.

"It was a tricky job for the winchman who had to negotiate deep floodwater, floating debris and strong turbulence and a great team effort on the part of all of those involved.”