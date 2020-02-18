A CAERPHILLY visitor attraction has won a regional tourism award.

Llancaich Fawr Manor in Nelson won the Best Visitor Attraction category at the South East Wales Tourism Awards at St Fagan’s Museum of Welsh Life.

The manor provides an immersive experience for visitors as they get to experience a day in the life of the servants of the manor in 1645.

Alongside this, the manor hosts a varied programme of events including - this year - the annual Bedwellty Agricultural Show on Saturday August 15, Barking Mad Dog Show on Saturday August 22, and a spectacular Civil War re-enactment weekend hosted by the English Civil War Society, on Saturday and Sunday August 29-30.

It also hosts regular vintage, antiques and collectable fairs, an open-air cinema, paranormal investigations, model railway exhibitions and craft activities.

Llancaich Fawr Manor is also a popular wedding and functions venue.