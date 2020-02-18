TRIBUTES have been paid to "warm and talented" 18-year-old girl private school student who died earlier this month.

Haberdashers' Monmouth School for Girls pupil Hei Tung Chan, also known as Joy, was rushed to Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, after the emergency services were called to her room at the school on February 5.

She was taken into intensive care but died on February 9.

Jessica Miles, headteacher at Monmouth School for Girls, said the school community was "deeply saddened" by the "devastating loss" of one of their pupils.

"Hei Tung Chan (Joy) was a lovely, warm, talented part of our school community and she will be sorely missed by us all," Mrs Miles said.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to her parents and family, and we are supporting them at this tragic time."

An inquest into Hei Tung Chan's death was opened at Newport Coroner's Court today (Tuesday) and has been adjourned until September.