THE custody suite at Newport central police station will be refurbished later this year, Gwent’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said.

Improvements to cell doors, beds and heating equipment will be among the work carried out.

A tender for the work has been listed on the Sell2Wales website, and a contractor is expected to be chosen at the beginning of March.

“We are investing in the refurbishment of Newport central custody suite as part of our wider estates strategy, to ensure that our facilities remain at a high standard and are fit for the future,” said Gwent PCC Jeff Cuthbert.

Details on the cost of the refurbishment could be released at a later date, following the completion of the tender.