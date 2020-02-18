COMMUTERS are facing yet more travel headaches due to cracks in the roadway of the A4046.

With no train services running between Cross Keys and Ebbw Vale due to a landslip, bus replacement services had been put on instead.

But now those wanting to arrive at Ebbw Vale Parkway and Ebbw Vale Town are facing further problems

Cracks in the roadway of the A4046 mean road transport is not available beyond Llanhilleth.

Customers travelling on the Ebbw Vale – Cardiff line wanting to get off at the aforementioned stations should get the 00:56 past five train to Merthyr Tydfil instead, Transport for Wales said.

There, buses will be in place to take them to Ebbw Vale Town and Ebbw Vale Parkway.

There is then a gap of over five hours for those wanting to get to Ebbw Vale directly from Cardiff Central using Transport for Wales services.

There will be a direct bus from Cardiff Central to Ebbw Vale Town and Ebbw Vale Parkway from 11.10pm.

There will still be the usual service on trains from Cardiff Central to Cross Keys so anyone wanting to depart at Pye Corner, Rogerstone, Risca and Pontyminster and Cross Keys are not affected.

For those travelling into Cardiff from Ebbw Vale:

There will be a bus at 00:45 past five from Parkway and 00:50 past five from Ebbw Vale Town – this will connect with the Merthyr train to Cardiff.

Tickets will also be accepted on local Stagecoach South Wales bus routes.

All the Gwent lines currently affected:

As of 7am the following lines are closed and customers are being strongly advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary on these routes, where many roads are impassable so replacement bus transport unable to make the journey.

Ebbw Vale Town - Crosskeys line is closed due to a landslip

Newport – Hereford, services on the Marches line will be replaced by a road replacement service due to flooding.



