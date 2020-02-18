POLICE are appealing for information following two robberies just fifteen minutes apart on Sunday, February 9.

A man received minor injuries after reportedly being approached by three men on Liswerry Road, Alway, at around 7.15pm.

He had his red Orbea Wild electric bike and mobile phone stolen.

One of the men "made off on the electric bike", a spokesman for Gwent Police said.

The other two returned to a black car, which was parked on Liswerry Road.

A spokesman for the force said: "One of the suspects is described as being a white man with dark hair, around 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in in height. He was wearing a two-tone hoodie, black at the top and grey at the bottom.

"The two other men are described as wearing all black."

Then fifteen minutes later, at around 7.30pm, police received a report that a man got out of a black car and assaulted a teenager on Aberthaw Road, before stealing a gold watch.

The victim received minor injuries.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "The suspect is described as white man, around 5ft 9in, of slim build and was wearing a hood."

Detective Constable Liam Young, of Newport CID, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed either of these incidents to come forward. Anyone who may have seen a black car in the area at the time of the incidents or anyone matching the description of the suspects is asked to get in contact."

“Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2000049775 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“You can also contact us via direct message on our Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages.”