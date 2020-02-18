AN ENTREPRENEUR and hairdresser has avoided a driving ban for speeding after a court heard it would prevent him carrying out work for his company, which provides wigs for NHS cancer patients.

Phillip Mungeam, 67, of Warrage Road, Raglan, narrowly avoided being disqualified after appearing at Cwmbran Magistrates Court.

The businessman was caught speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4598 Porthycarne Street/Abergavenny Road in Monmouth last summer.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, which was committed on July 6 last year.

No totting up disqualification was imposed because of the "mitigating circumstances that the defendant would not be able to carry out his work under the company called Peruke, which provides wigs under the NHS for cancer patients across Wales”.

Mungeam was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

His driving licence was endorsed with a further three penalty points.