LABOUR Party leadership hopeful Sir Keir Starmer will bring his campaign for the job to Newport tomorrow night.

He will attend a rally for his cause at the Neon, buoyed by support for his candidature from all of Gwent's Constituency Labour Parties.

The 57-year-old, MP for Holborn and St Pancras in London, is now in a three-way contest for the leadership with Lisa Nandy MP and Rebecca Long-Bailey MP. The new leader will be declared on April 4.

Tomorrow night's event at the Neon starts at 6.30pm. Tickets are free - for more information, visit https://events.keirstarmer.com