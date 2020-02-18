THE Prince of Wales Bridge Westbound and a part of the M4 are closed tonight for emergency work.

The Prince Of Wales Westbound to J23, Rogiet, is closed for emergency work.

It will be closed from 10pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.

Hi Grace, there are roadworks planned for tonight closing the Prince of Wales bridge WESTBOUND. However if wind speeds increase these roadworks will be cancelled. Please keep an eye on our feed for updates. — The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) February 18, 2020

And the M4 westbound will be closed from J25A, Grove Park to J26, Malpas for emergency work.

#M4 : Westbound : J25A Grove Park to J26 Malpas : Road closed : Emergency work : 18/02/20-19/02/20 2000-0500 : #TrafficWalesAlert — South Wales (@TrafficWalesS) February 18, 2020

It is closed from 8pm tonight until 5am tomorrow.

The entry slip road on the M4 eastbound, J26, Malpas will also be closed for emergency work from 8pm until 5am.

And the entry slip road for the A465 westbound in Abergavenny will also be closed from 8pm until 6am.