DETECTIVES have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to after a sex attack on a woman on a train between Cardiff and Newport.

The assault happened between 5.10pm and 5.25pm on Thursday, February 6.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "A woman travelling alone on a Transport for Wales Cheltenham Spa service boarded the train at Cardiff Central railway station and sat at the front of the rear carriage.

"It was reported a drunk man sat next to the woman and began talking to her, before touching her inappropriately.

"The man refused to move for a while when the woman attempted to leave her seat.

"Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who may have information that could help their investigation."

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting the reference 2000012526.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.