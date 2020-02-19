SEVERAL companies and supermarkets have recalled products this week over fears relating to allergens, rubber being found in products and shattering glass.
These are all the food alerts issued by the Food Standards Agency this week.
No Meat Limited are recalling No Porkies 6 Meat-Free Sausage Rolls because they contain milk which is not stated on the label.
This poses a health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk, or milk constituents, the FSA said.
The affected product:
No Porkies 6 Meat-Free Sausage Rolls
Pack size: 6x100g
Best before: All date codes
Allergens: Milk
Nestle is recalling Nestle Ski Yogurt Variety Pack with Fruit Pieces because it may contain small pieces of black rubber.
This is due to an isolated incident in their fruit supplier manufacturing process, the FSA said.
The affected product:
Nestle Ski Yogurt Variety Pack with Fruit Pieces
Pack size: 480g (4x120g)
Best before: 21 February, 2020; 28 February, 2020, 6 March, 2020; 13 March, 2020.
Iceland is recalling Iceland Vegetable Lasagne as it may contain pieces of plastic/rubber, the FSA said.
The possible presence of plastic/rubber makes this product unsafe to eat.
The affected product:
Iceland Vegetable Lasagne
Pack size: 500g
Best before: 3 August, 2021
Co-op is recalling Gro Sticky Toffee puddings because the glass ramekins may break when heated in the microwave.
This poses a potential safety risk, the FSA has warned.
The affect product:
Gro Sticky Toffee puddings
Pack size: 190g (2x95g)
Best before: all dates between 19 February to 12 March, 2020.
Cakes by Rebecca Limited is recalling all products because they contain various allergens which are not mentioned on the label or have not been emphasised correctly.
The means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts, peanuts and soya, or an allergy or intolerance to cereals containing gluten, egg, milk or mil constituents or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and or sulphites, the FSA warned.
The affected products:
Sliced Cake Range
Pack size Sliced or full cake
Best before Up to an including 26/02/20
Batch description Galaxy, Mars bar, Malteser, Rainbow, Dairy milk caramel, Oreo, Twix, Rolo, Biscoff lotus, Magic star, Bounty, Luxury carrot, Red velvet (with cream cheese), Birthday cake, Crème egg, Curly Wirly, Black Forrest, Nutella, Caramel egg, Peanut M&Ms, Ferrero, Kinder Bueno, Snickers crisp
Allergens Egg, Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites
Old School Range
Pack size Single or tray
Best before Up to and including 26/02/20
Batch description Old school classic (icing and bright sprinkles), Raspberry and coconut old school, Caramel and chocolate sprinkles old school, Old school icing and coconut, Milkybar Old School
Allergens Egg, Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites
Scotch Eggs
Pack size Single
Best before Up to an including 26/02/20
Batch description Caramel, Crème, Oreo
Allergens Egg, Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites
Traybakes
Pack size Single or tray
Best before Up to and including 26/02/20
Batch description Coco pop kinder hippo, Nutella ferrero cornflake, Millionaire malteser, Milkybar & white Twix cornflake
Allergens Egg, Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites
Fresh products
Pack size Single
Best before Up to an including 26/02/20
Batch description Raspberry Tarts, Strawberry tarts, Pineapple tart, Banoffee tarts, Caramel cups with fudge (room temp)
Allergens Egg, Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites
Cake in a jar
Pack size Single
Best before Up to an including 26/02/20
Batch description Millionaire, Rainbow, Kinder Bueno, Malteser, Crème egg, Nutella brownie
Allergens Egg, Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites
Chocolate brownie
Pack size Single or tray
Best before Up to an including 26/02/20
Batch description Nutella madness, Lotus biscoff, Ferrero rocher, Crème egg, Galaxy caramel, Salted caramel, Kinder Bueno
Allergens Egg, Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites
Cheesecakes
Pack size Single
Best before Up to and including 26/02/20
Batch description Millionaire, Raspberry & white choc, Crème egg, Galaxy caramel, Ferrero rocher, Milky bar
Allergens Egg, Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites
New Cake in Egg Shell
Pack size Single
Best before Up to and including 26/02/20
Batch description Crème egg cake shell, Caramel egg cake shell, Mini egg cake shell
Allergens Egg, Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites
What you should do if you have any of these products
If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.
About product recalls
If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).
The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.
In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.
This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.