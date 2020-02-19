A COMPANY in Machen which supplies animals for films and TV shows including Game of Thrones and The Crown, could be given the green light to use part of its land as a rural enterprise.

The plans also include the creation of a two-bedroom house, which would include office space.

The land is currently used to train animals for use in films and TV shows, however the site itself requires retrospective planning permission to allow its continuation.

Rockwood Animals at Fferm Pont Carreg was established in 1985 and has trained animals from snakes and ferrets to sheep and dogs. Some of the 232 animals are high value and specialist trained.

READ MORE:

The applicants are approached by film producers requiring animals capable of undertaking a variety of tasks in front of the camera. It is then up to them to find a methodology to train them.

Some of its credits include Game of Thrones, War of the Worlds, Dr Who, Spanish Princes, Merlin, Sex Education, Casualty and The Crown.

“The animals on the site are very specialist in nature and have been, or can be, specifically trained to perform certain tasks for film and television productions," states a planning report.

“All of the training is done within the buildings on the application site or on set, as is considered necessary, and no filming takes place at the application site.”

Both applicants work on the farm every day of the week.

The application will be decided by Caerphilly council's planning committee today.