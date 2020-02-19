PEOPLE affected by Storm Dennis across Caerphilly county borough are able to seek help this week from Citizens Advice.

Drop-in sessions will be held through the rest of the week at various locations, for residents needing advice after the damage caused by the storm and subsequent flooding.

Today there will be a session in Bedwas from 9.30am-1pm, at the Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen Council offices in Newport Road, Bedwas.

There will also be a session this afternoon at Deri Library in Bailey Street, Deri, from 2pm-5pm.

Tomorrow, drop-in sessions will be held at Ystrad Mynach Library in the town High Street, from 9.30am-1pm, and at Abercarn Library in Duffryn Street, from 2pm-5pm.

On Friday February 21, Citizens Advice will be at Llanbradach Library from 9.30am-1pm, and Machen Village Hall from 3pm-6pm.

Advice on insurance claims, Welsh Government emergency funding, and general assistance will be on offer at the sessions.