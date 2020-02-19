RIVER levels in Monmouth have receded slightly, but the town's residents continue to feel the effects of severe flooding caused by Storm Dennis.

The River Wye is at 5.81 metres this morning, after Tuesday's record high of 7.15 metres, and the arches of Wye Bridge – which is still closed to traffic and pedestrians – are visible once again.

The river level in the Monnow, too, has dropped nearly one metre since yesterday morning.

The floods have affected hundreds of homes, and Monmouthshire County Council said "several hundred people" are either living in the upstairs of their homes, or have been forced to relocate.

MORE ON STORM DENNIS:

The town's water treatment works has also been closed due to the flooding. The council said a fleet of tankers would continue to top up the distribution system, and bottled water supplies are on hand if the mains supply drops.

Several flood warnings remain in force in the area, and more rain is forecast today in South East Wales.

The Met Office has issued a yellow-level weather warning for rain, lasting from 6pm today (Wednesday) until 3pm tomorrow, but eastern Monmouthshire falls outside the affected area.

Some roads around Monmouth remain closed:

The A466 is closed from Wye Bridge to Redbrook.

One lane of the A40 southbound (towards Raglan) is closed as a result of the Wye Bridge closure.

Hadnock Road, in Wyesham, is closed from the A4136 to the end of the road.

Old Dixton Road is closed in both directions, between the Old Nag's Head pub and Monmouth Leisure Centre.

Rockfield Road (B4233) is closed between Rockfield and Monmouth.

Monmouthshire council continues to run a rest centre at the town's Shire Hall for any residents who need support.

Council leader Peter Fox said the flood situation was "challenging and dynamic", but all residents were safe.

Monmouthshire County Council leader Peter Fox on Monnow Bridge, Monmouth, during the Storm Dennis floods. Picture: MCC

“My heart goes out to people across the county who have been impacted by the severe weather that we have been experiencing in Monmouthshire," Cllr Fox added. "I would like to thank all of our partner agencies who are working hard to keep people safe. Support and coordination from all emergency services has been excellent.

"Where people have required assistance to leave their home it has been provided and where people are choosing to stay we are helping where we can.

"There have been water-based rescues and we are pleased to report everyone who has been rescued is safe albeit a number have been in need of care and support.

All flood statistics from Natural Resources Wales. Road closure information from the AA. Correct as of 7.50am.