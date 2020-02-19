FORTY water tankers are busy in Monmouth today trying to maintain supplies to the flood-stricken town.

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water's water treatment works in Monmouth's Mayhill area is still out of action and cut off by flood water, and residents and businesses are being asked to keep usage to a minimum.

The request to restrict use - made yesterday to people in Monmouth town, Osbaston, Wyesham, Manson, Overmonnow, The Kymin and Kings Fee - still applies.

"Reducing water use now will ensure that we can restore full supplies as quickly as possible once we can access our site," said Welsh Water in a statement.

People in Kymin, Osbaston (higher areas) and Broadstone, Catbrook, may be experiencing low water pressure this morning.

Bottled water will be delivered to affected areas if the supply is lost, with people in vulnerable circumstances - such as the elderly, the sick and disabled, or those with young children - will be prioritised for this.

"Such customers should contact us on 0800 052 0130 or via social media (Twitter: @dwrcymru or on Facebook) to request bottled water if they’re not already registered on our priority services register," says the Welsh Water statement.

"We would like to assure customers that we are working hard to maintain water supplies to the area for as long as possible and, in the event that the supply is interrupted, we will restore it as quickly as possible."