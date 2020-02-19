PREPARATIONS are underway for the fourth Torfaen Spring Clean, scheduled to start next month.

The popular annual campaign sees the council work in partnership with Keep Wales Tidy and other partners to encourage community groups, sports and social clubs, churches, schools, businesses and residents to take part in litter picks and clear-up events in their area.

This year’s Spring Clean runs from Monday March 9-Friday April 3.

The campaign will cross over with Keep Wales Tidy’s annual Spring Clean Cymru campaign, which begins on Friday March 20 and runs until Monday April 13.

READ MORE:

“I am delighted to announce that we have 17 Spring Clean litter picking events planned so far, which start on March 9 at 9am, meeting at the bus turning point below West Mon School (in Pontypool)," said councillor Fiona Cross, executive member for the environment on Torfaen County Borough Council.

“Our street cleansing crews and countryside staff work hard out in the community every day, litter picking and trying to make the borough clean and green.

"But keeping the environment litter-free is all of our responsibility. By working together we can make an even bigger impact than what we do when working alone.

Young volunteers taking part in last year's Torfaen Spring Clean. Picture: Torfaen Council

“We would like the community to join us again this year, and I encourage as many people as possible to give up an hour or two to get involved in one of the many planned community litter picks.”

Last year’s event saw more than 300 volunteers take part in the clean, between them bagging almost 1,000 bags of litter over the six-week campaign.

Griffithstown resident and volunteer Torfaen Litter Champion Ron Ford, said: “Volunteering is hugely rewarding and makes a real difference to the community and I would encourage everyone to get involved in the Torfaen Spring Clean or organise your own.

Street cleansing crews began last year's Torfaen Spring Clean by targeting the litter on the verges of the A4042. Picture: Torfaen Council

“People need to take pride in where they live. If everyone picked up one piece of litter a day, this problem would disappear overnight.

For more information on the events being held, visit torfaen.gov.uk/springclean.

Alternatively, you can join the dedicated Facebook page Torfaen Greener Cleaner Volunteers to get involved.