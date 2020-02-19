MORE rain is on the way to an already sodden Gwent during the next 24 hours and more - with a yellow warning issued by the Met Office due to start at 3pm this afternoon.

Parts of Monmouth remain cut off, roads in Monmouthshire and other parts of Gwent are still closed due to flooding caused by Storm Dennis, and many householders and businesses are counting the cost of the deluge.

But most of Gwent is covered by the latest warning, which takes in Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and much of Monmouthshire.

According to the Met Office forecast, the rain will be at its heaviest in Newport and the rest of Gwent from around 7am tomorrow until midday, accompanied by 30-35mph winds.

But there is a likelihood of rain at other times during the next 24 hours, across south east Wales.

The Met Office information on what the yellow warning means will sadly come as no surprise to many across Gwent, a with hundreds of people already all too familiar with some of the scenarios therein:

"Rain likely to be heavy, especially over high ground, during Wednesday and Thursday which may lead to some flooding and travel disruption.

What to expect

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings;

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures;

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible;

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads."