THESE shocking photographs show cars on fire after an arson attack in Blackwood in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened in Albany Road in Blackwood at around 4.15am.

"We received a report of criminal damage after a car was set on fire in Albany Road, Blackwood at around 4.15am on Wednesday February 19," said Gwent Police spokesman.

Smoke plumes from a car on fire in Albany Road, Blackwood this morning. Picture: We Love Blackwood NP12

"Two vehicles were damaged during the incident - a black Mercedes GLA, which was burnt out, and a white Citroen C3.

"South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, along with Gwent Police officers, and enquiries into the arson are ongoing."

Fire consumes car on Albany Road, Blackwood. Picture: We Love Blackwood NP12

Anyone who saw or has any information about what happened this morning are asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 and quoting the log reference 2000061449.

They can also be contacted by their Facebook and Twitter pages.