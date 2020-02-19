A ROW between darts player Gerwyn Price and his neighbour over the building of a practice room in his back garden is set to come before Caerphilly council later today.

Plans have been lodged to retain the ‘unauthorised’ building, which a neighbour claims has damaged a retaining wall and caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Planning officers say the practice room should be retained and have recommended approval, but the neighbours want it knocked down.

The plans, submitted by Mr Price’s wife, Bethan, also include a 1.8-metre high fence in the garden of the Markham property to avoid any ‘overlooking’ issues.

Objector Jeffrey Smith says the building of the practice room has left his 88-year-old mother, Mary, who lives next door, ‘heartbroken.’

“When they started building this structure I told him to stop and he just ploughed on,” said Mr Smith.

“The retaining wall was straight but it is now going in different directions.

“My mother is absolutely heartbroken. She has lived here all of these years and she has never had any problems.”

Mr Smith said that it is estimated it will cost £5,500 to repair the wall.

A planning report says the main consideration is whether the practice room has an “unacceptable impact in terms of amenity on the occupiers of the neighbouring properties.”

The existing situation is said to result in overlooking and loss of privacy.

But a fence proposed at the back of the gardens has satisfied planners that the plans are acceptable.

The practice room is still to be completed externally, with planning conditions proposed to ensure it complies with policy.

Mr Smith claims the proposal breaks a boundary wall law.

But Caerphilly planners say the dispute is a civil matter covered by separate legislation.

Mr Price - who recently reached the PDC World Darts Championship semi finals and is a double Grand Slam of Darts winner - declined to comment, but said he intends to attend the Caerphilly planning committee meeting at 5pm this afternoon, when the application will be determined.