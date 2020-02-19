A PLEA has been issued to try to find a £520 bike which was stolen from a teenager at the end of last month.

The bike was chained up outside John Frost School in Duffryn, Newport, on January 31 along with another bike, but on returning, the owner found both had gone.

One was later returned, but the Boardman MHT bike is still missing.

An image of the missing bike

“We received a report of a theft of a bike from Lighthouse Road, Newport, on January 31 at 4.30pm," said a Gwent Police spokeswoman.

“A blue and orange Boardman MHT 8.6 mountain bike which was chained to a fence was stolen.”

Anyone with any information on the location of the bike or what happened is urged to call 101 and quote the reference 2000037807.