GWENT clubs counting the cost of flooding caused by Storm Dennis have been inundated with donations through crowdfunding campaigns and help from the rugby community.

The likes of Cross Keys, Bedwas, Risca, Blackwood and Newport HSOB were hit hard over the weekend as heavy rainfall left their pitches and clubhouses under water.

The sheer amount of water that fell and the subsequent damage it caused came as a big shock to those in and around the game.

And even before the water began to subside it became clear that significant sums of money were going to be needed to get things up and running again.

Despite facing a big uphill struggle to get back to normal, clubs have seen the local community rally round them to help their cause.

Dragons players and staff helped the clear-up operation at Pandy Park on Monday, while the region has offered Keys and the region’s other affected clubs use of their training base.

Bedwas, who revealed that their insurance will not cover losses from flood damage, have switched Saturday’s Championship match against Neath to Ystrad Mynach Centre for Sporting Excellence.

And the Bridge Field outfit, like the other four clubs mentioned, have received a raft of donations via online fundraising webpages set up in the immediate aftermath of Storm Dennis.

As of Wednesday lunchtime, nearly £30,000 had been raised in total across the five clubs, with that sum set to keep growing over the coming days and weeks.

Support has also come from club sponsors and money raised through raffles and auctions.

Commenting on the Dragons’ help at Keys, backs coach Barry Maddocks said: “It was initiated by those at the top and they were out with some of the players.

“It’s important that you understand the clubs within the region, and they have the opportunity to come here while their training facilities are still struggling.

“It’s important they get in touch to make sure they can use this facility while the clear-up operation happens.”

To make a donation, visit gofundme.com (Cross Keys, Bedwas, Blackwood and Newport HSOB) or justgiving.com (Risca).