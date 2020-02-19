MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council is still in emergency mode following Storm Dennis and could be for some days yet.

Deputy leader councillor Bob Greenland told cabinet members today that the next 48 hours will be crucial in determining whether the council could move into recovery mode.

Parts of the county remain cut off and a Met Office weather warning for the next 24 hours takes in a significant part of Monmouthshire.

Cllr Greenland said he is thankful there has been no loss of life, but added: "Our hearts do go out to those whose houses, and indeed those businesses who have been damaged through flooding.

“It must be devastating for those who find themselves with their houses ruined, and I can find it difficult to imagine the position of people who have had this happen to them in the past.

“This is probably the worst flooding we’ve had in more than 40 years. But thanks to the defences that were installed following the floods of 1979 there has been some relief for many of the homes through the defences that were built there.”

Cllr Greenland went on to thank members of the council's staff for their continued hard work.

“They have worked tirelessly for hours and hours on end over the last few days to do what they can to keep our residents safe," he said.

“But it’s not just the council officers, the emergency services have also been on hand. We have had help from people like Mountain Rescue as well.

“I am sure that the work of these organisations has helped prevent even worse damage around the county.

“We are still in emergency mode and we won’t be able to move to recovery mode until we are sure the dangers have passed.”

Cllr Greenland acknowledged that it could take years to recover from the floods and that it would be costly for individuals, businesses and the council.

The leader of the council Cllr Peter Fox and the chief executive Paul Matthews were absent from the meeting, having been called to Cardiff for a meeting with the First Minister to discuss what the Welsh Government can do to help.