A "FIT and healthy" young mother from Aberbargoed died of a brain haemorrhage less than three weeks after finding out she was pregnant with a baby boy.

Francesca Mary Jane Harris, known as Frankie, died at her home on March 31 last year, aged 38.

An inquest hearing into her death, held at Newport Coroner's Court, was told how Ms Harris had spent the previous evening having a pub meal with Andrew Burton, her partner of 22 years, and their friends.

She had found out she was pregnant with the couple's third child earlier that month.

Mr Burton described his partner as "glowing" as they spent time with their friends on March 30.

But that evening, Ms Harris was very tired, so Mr Burton offered to spend the night at his father's house, with the couple's twin daughters, so that his partner could rest properly.

In a statement read by Caroline Saunders, the senior coroner for Gwent, Mr Burton said Ms Harris didn't answer the door when he returned home the following day.

Mr Burton entered their home through a window and found Ms Harris unresponsive in bed. He called the emergency services, but paramedics confirmed Ms Harris had died.

Keen walker, swimmer, and netball player Ms Harris had never complained of any major health issues.

Ms Saunders heard medical evidence which showed Ms Harris had suffered a brain haemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm.

Recording a conclusion of death by natural causes, Ms Saunders told Mr Burton and other relatives that Ms Harris would not have suffered.