A MAN from Caerphilly choked to death while he ate an evening meal with his grandson, an inquest hearing was told.

Martin Collins, 63, died at his home on April 27 last year, despite the efforts of his grandson and paramedics to revive him.

The hearing, Gwent Coroner's Court in Newport, was told of how Mr Collins started to choke and cough while sitting at the dining table in his living room.

Mr Collins' grandson took him to the bathroom and helped him clear his airway, but when they returned to the living room Mr Collins again had difficulty breathing.

His grandson asked a neighbour for help, and called the emergency services. Welsh Ambulance Service paramedics managed to unblock Mr Collins' airway, and continued attempts to resuscitate him for a considerable amount of time.

But Mr Collins was pronounced dead 50 minutes after the ambulance service arrived.

Caroline Saunders, the senior coroner for Gwent, heard medical evidence that Mr Collins took a range of medication but, reaching her conclusion, she said his death was a "mechanical respiratory failure caused by food".

Ms Saunders recorded a conclusion of death by misadventure.