NEWPORT will host a Royal occasion on Friday as Prince Charles visits the CAF train factory in the city.

The visit has been scheduled so that the Prince can meet employees, learn about the production process and officially open the facility.

He will also have the opportunity to board a partially completed train.

Before departing, His Royal highness will attend a reception for staff and local dignitaries to celebrate the factory's official opening.

Newport's is CAF's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility which was completed in 2017, thanks to £32m of investment - including a sum from the Welsh Government's Department for Inward Investment.

Currently employing around 220 people, with plans to increase this to 300, the factory is working to complete a build of diesel trains for Northern Rail.