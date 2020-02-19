NEWPORT County AFC has joined forces with Newport Mind as part of a nationwide scheme promoting mental health awareness.

The Exiles' League Two clash with Bradford City at Rodney Parade on Saturday will include a number of events as part of a partnership between Mind and the English Football League (EFL).

The charity match day will include:

A bucket collection before the match to support vital local mental health services provided by Newport Mind

Information about mental health and Mind throughout the ground and in the match day programme

An awareness-raising video being played on the big screen (video here)

A half time pitch side interview with Newport Mind

(CEO: Dave Bland of Newport Mind)

Mind’s own research shows that more than half of people (56 per cent) feel football fans find it easier to show their emotions at matches than at any other time.

Despite this, the charity knows many fans, particularly men, are likely to be struggling in silence for fear of opening up about their mental health. Mind hopes mental health-themed match days like this will begin to open up the conversation among football fans about their mental health.

Paul Farmer, chief executive of Mind, said: “Every year, one in four of us will experience a mental health problem. That could be one person in every family, hundreds of football players and many thousands of football fans.

(Rodney Parade)

“Our research suggests that while football fans, particularly men, are comfortable showing their emotions at football matches, many feel unable to reach out for support when they need it.

MORE NEWS:

“We are proud to be working in partnership with all 72 clubs in the EFL, as part of our charity partnership with them, to be real game changers in the way football tackles mental health.

“We hope that evens like our match day with Newport County will reach out to fans and let them know that whoever you support, Mind supports you”.

For more information about Mind’s partnership with the EFL and wider work in football visit mind.org.uk/football.

For more information on the work Newport Mind do, or to donate, visit newportmind.org