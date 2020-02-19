A NEWPORT woman has organised a wellbeing conference to highlight the importance of the work/self-care balance after her son was bullied at work.

Danielle Sheahan, co-owner of the West Usk Lighthouse near Newport, thinks that more can be done by employers improve wellbeing at work.

"My son got bullied in his first job after leaving university with two degrees," she said.

"The HR department could not care less.

"I have spoken to many people since and their stories are similar, where they had to leave good jobs as a result of bullying by their bosses.

"The result often is deflation and depression afterwards."

Ms Sheahan decided to organise the wellbeing conference - on Friday April 3, at St Mellons Hotel, Castleton, to addresses the question of stress and what can be done to minimise it in the workplace.

Speakers at the event will include medical professionals as well as Ms Sheahan's son Jed, who will speak of first-hand experiences of workplace bullying.

READ MORE:

"I do realise that companies are aware of the need for work life balance," said Ms Sheahan.

"However, because of the need to compete and increase profit for their shareholders, they tend to forget the people who matter.

"Employees work long hours without a proper break, it seems to be half hour for lunch in many cases.

"I just thought it would be a a good idea to discuss openly what companies are doing to improve wellbeing at work.

"We have speakers who will talk about performance anxiety and what action can be taken.

"Other speakers will discuss resilience and ways to reduce stress through meditation.

Ms Sheahan is worried that a lack of provision in terms of staff wellbeing could lead to more serious mental health implications.

"Mental health is rife," she said.

"Every 90 minutes, someone commits suicide. "I think the more we talk about work ethics, efficiency and productivity will improve."

Tickets to the conference are priced at £147, and include lunch.

For a full rundown of speakers and events, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/work-life-balance-conference-self-care-tickets