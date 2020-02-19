TWO key railway routes in Gwent could are set to reopen during the next three days as work goes on to repair damage caused during Storm Dennis.

The Ebbw Vale-Cardiff rail line could reopen in full on Friday, and the Abergavenny-Hereford line could be back in operation on Saturday morning, say Network Rail, though each is dependent on the weather in the meantime.

Network Rail staff have been working around the clock on the Wales and Borders route following the recent Storms Ciara and Dennis, and is continuing to do so through the current rainfall, to repair and reopen lines affected, although some closures and disruption remains in place.

But several lines in Wales have reopened during the last 24-hours.

Network Rail is stressing that the hoped-for reopening of the Ebbw Vale and Abergavenny-Hereford lines depends on the weather and progress made over the next couple of days.

Passengers are being urged to check Transport for Wales journey details before travelling.

“We are continuing to work around the clock following the impact of the recent storms," said Bill Kelly, Network Rail’s route director for Wales and Borders.

"Even in the current spell of significant rainfall, our teams will be doing all they can to reopen affected lines as soon and as safely as they can.

“I would like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding as we work to get the network back to capacity and I would urge people to still check their journey details before travelling.”