ST JOSEPH’S hospital in Newport has been saved by an anonymous investor after it entered into administration last week.

A significant restructure of the hospital has taken place alongside major financial investment.

The investor, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “My family have used St Joseph’s Hospital for over 40 years.

“The quality of care provided by the consultants and excellent nursing team has no comparison.

“We feel honoured to be able to be part of such a great hospital that forms an integral part of the community and help it reach its next level.”

Corporate restructuring firm Begbies Traynor, of London, confirmed that Gary Shankland and Mark Fry have been appointed administrators.

A pre-packaged sale of St Joseph’s Hospital – completed on February 14 – created a new formed entity called St Joseph’s Independent Hospital Limited.

The hospital will provide all services as normal during the restructuring period.

Stuart Hammond, CEO of St Joseph’s Hospital, said it had “been a challenging 18 months”.

Picture: Chris Tinsley

Just over two years ago, a new board and CEO were brought in to the business to deal with historical problems. The legacy of previous management restricted profitability and development, the hospital said.

Mr Hammond added the investment will: “Provide a considerable boost to not only securing the hospital’s future and its position as one of the best-placed independent hospitals in Wales but also allow us to expand both in terms of services, research and cutting-edge technology.”

“We are looking forward to exciting times at the hospital where the new investment will place St Joseph’s as a leader in patient care and centre of excellence in medical research.

“We have some of the UK’s most respected health professionals working here. As well as our leading consultants, we have recruited staff into senior roles, to include specialist nurses, and will be recruiting throughout 2020.”

The hospital now plans to increase the number of staff to 250 by 2020.

The anonymous investor added: “They’re a superb group of people who through their dedication and expertise, deliver a safe service to their patients.

“The hospital’s vision is to drive innovation and change in healthcare, transforming how patients are diagnosed, treated and rehabilitated, resulting in the best possible care.

“We hope our investment will help the hospital and its staff in their constant drive in looking for ways to improve what they do – to offer quicker recovery and better outcomes.”

Ian Edwards, Chief Executive at Celtic Manor and non-executive director of St Joseph’s Hospital, commented: “St Joseph’s is well-known for its highly skilled staff, specialist doctors and very personal approach to patient care. Further investment will allow for growth and development that will benefit patients far and wide.”

Paul Matthews, CEO at Monmouthshire County Council, commented: “St Joseph’s Hospital is one of Wales’ best-kept secrets. It is a very impressive hospital which always puts patients first. It is a key institution in our community that has provided a high standard of care over the last 74 years. I am very pleased to hear that a local family are generously supporting the hospital and look forward to seeing the expansion of their services.”

A spokesman for Begbies Traynor said: “The future of St Joseph’s Hospital, Gwent, Newport, together with all of its employees, has been preserved by a pre-packaged sale, completed on 14 February 2020, to a newly formed entity St Josephs’ Independent Hospital Limited.