WITH towns and villages across south Wales still reeling from the affects of Storm Dennis, the Met Office has issued yet another weather warning.

A yellow warning is in force from today until 2pm tomorrow.

It means there is likely to be very heavy rain and even more flooding.

The warning comes as houses, roads and fields in Monmouth are still underwater after the River Wye burst its banks on Monday night.

Two severe ‘danger to life’ flood alerts were issued then and there are still four flood alerts in place for south Wales from Natural Resources Wales.

Here are all the flood warnings in south east Wales still in place:

River Wye, Monmouth, Mayhill

(Picture NRW)

Message from NRW: At 6 PM, The level at Monmouth was 4.7 metres and falling.

The Monmouth School playing fields are expected to be flooded again, as is Hardnock Road.

Risk: medium (flooding is expected).

River Monnow at Forge Road, Osbaston

(Picture: NRW)

Message from NRW: At 6 PM, The level at Monmouth was 4.7 metres and falling

Risk: medium (flooding is expected).

Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire

(Picture: NRW)

Message from NRW: At 6 PM, The level at Monmouth was 4.7 metres and falling.

Risk: medium-to-low (flooding is possible).

River Monnow at Skenfrith

(Picture: NRW)

Message from NRW: At 6 PM, the level at Grosmont was 1.2 metres and rising.

Risk: high (flooding is expected).

READ MORE:

The water treatment works in Mayhill, Monmouth is still flooded – though Welsh Water have been able to access the site.

While work is ongoing to get the works up and running again, they are pumping water into the system and supplies.

(The flooded works. Picture: Welsh Water)

There are also three bottled water stations for those whose water supply has been interrupted, and they are open from 8am-8pm.

Monmouthshire Comprehensive School

Redbrook Road

Trellech Primary School

South Wales Fire and Rescue have issued the following advice:

Don’t get too close to floodwater, it can be deeper and more powerful than it looks

There may be hidden rubbish or debris, open drains, shopping trolleys, broken glass and branches.

(Picture: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

And if you find your home is flooded, they’ve issued the following advice:

Turn off gas, water and electricity

Call 999 in immediate danger

Keep yourself and your family safe

Natural Resources Wales also added: “There is likely to be further surface water in places, so please take care when driving and leave extra time for your journeys.”