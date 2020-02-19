HOLLYWOOD star Michael Sheen has launched a fundraising appeal to help those in Wales devastated by Storm Dennis.

The actor said the "images of people with homes and businesses devastated by recent floods" has been "heartbreaking".

The appeal has already raised over £3,000 of its original £10,000 target.

On the appeal's GoFundMe page, the actor wrote:

"Seeing the images of people with homes and businesses devastated by the recent floods both in my home borough of Neath Port Talbot and in the surrounding areas and beyond, is heartbreaking.

"All across Wales, and South Wales in particular, communities have been hit by Storm Dennis and the flooding it has caused. But as upsetting as it is to see these images of devastation caused by the floods, I’m also reminded of why I love this nation so much.

"I see people working together to help their friends and neighbours. I see communities coming together and helping one another. I see people on the frontline doing everything they can to support those families whose lives have been turned upside down in the last few days.

"In order to continue this vital work, the groups and organisations who are helping the people of Wales urgently need our support.

"We’re speaking to people on the ground right now who are working around the clock to support those affected by the flooding."

Please take a look at this and help if you can even if it’s just to share it with others. Thanks. https://t.co/tnkvX99RPv — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) February 19, 2020

He added: "All funds raised will be held centrally in Wales by Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) and distributed to communities across the country with those worst affected, taking priority. WCVA will work in partnership with County Voluntary Councils (CVCs), to ensure that the funds raised are managed effectively and received by groups and organisations taking action to respond to flooding events, ensuring benefit to those most at need."

(Monmouth has been particularly hard hit.)

"There are other specific fundraising campaigns helping individuals and businesses - please do not stop donating to these. This campaign is to raise money to help the thousands of people who won’t be covered by other specific campaigns and could otherwise fall through the cracks.

"Our initial target is £10,000 but we are hoping to raise much more than this in order to help as many people as possible.

"Please give what you can to help. Thank you."

Click here to donate.