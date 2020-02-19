Here's the latest Argus column by Newport East AM John Griffiths:

FOLLOWING the UK Government’s announcement regarding the continuation of HS2, I wrote to the prime minister and the Department of Transport to urgently seek confirmation that U.K industry will build HS2 and the economy of Wales will substantially benefit.

The estimated spend of some £100 billion is a major public investment over an extended period of time.

Wales’ rail infrastructure has received just two per cent of the UK Government’s funding for rail infrastructure since 2010, even though we have 11 per cent of the track.

There is a very strong case for Wales to be part of the provision of goods and services to the HS2 development.

The manufacturing of such a large scheme will require vast quantities of steel which Newport and Wales can supply.

The state-of-the-art CAF works in Newport is a very welcome addition to our local industry, manufacturing top quality trains and creating rewarding employment.

It is bidding for high speed link contracts to supply the necessary rolling stock.

I will continue to press for opportunities that will improve and help communities across the city.

- I’d like to encourage residents to take part in the South East Wales Transport Commission’s latest survey.

‘Have your Say’ is an online survey to gather ideas and suggestions for tackling congestion on the M4 and improving transport across the region.

The Commission was established by Welsh ministers last year to consider ways to tackle congestion on the M4 and surrounding roads.

The Commission has been asked to look at alternatives to the relief road. It will put forward a broad package of recommendations that include road, bus, rail and active travel.

This is an opportunity for local voices in our communities to be heard and make a difference in tackling the traffic and congestion around Newport.

The recommendations the Commission makes must reflect the needs and opinions of those who live, work and regularly travel within the region.

The short and simple survey is available online at https://haveyoursaysewt.commonplace.is

- It was great to visit Magor Brewery during Apprenticeship Week Cymru this month.

I met apprentices at the site who are taking their first steps into the UK brewing industry.

The apprentices, all of whom are aged between 18-21, are participating in a Technical Services apprenticeship, developing their brewing and engineering skills over a four-year period.

I was really impressed by the apprentices and enjoyed hearing more about the skills they are learning, their ambitions and what their apprenticeship means to them. I wish them all the best as they progress in their careers.

I always enjoy learning more about the varied groups doing good work in and around Newport East. If you would like to get in touch with me about visiting your organisation or community group, please contact me on john.griffiths@assembly.wales