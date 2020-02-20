TWO women have started a community-led project to help flood victims in Monmouthshire.

County councillors Sara James, who represents Llanover ward, and Lisa Dymock - who represents The Elms (Undy) - have started an initiative (@monflooding after witnessing the devastation that Storm Dennis has visited upon so many residents of Monmouthshire.

"We decided to take it upon ourselves," said Cllr Dymock.

"We've been inundated with calls and it's happening on our doorstep.

"First and foremost, we are residents and want to help. It's heartbreaking and they will be dealing with the effects of this for several months to come".

South Wales Fire and Rescue carrying out rescue during the flooding. Picture: South Wales Fire and Rescue

They are currently assessing what is needed for residents and asking them to get in touch with any help they might need. Also, they are looking for volunteers to deliver items.

Despite being created only on Tuesday afternoon, the group has already received messages from people wanting to donate items - with some even opening their homes as refuge.

“We want to hear from people in need,” said Cllr Dymock.

The group's Facebook page - @monflooding)

The group's Twitter feed - @Monflooding)

A GoFundMe page is in the works, as well as a drop-off point for donations. If you would like to help, or need help, contact @monflooding on Twitter or Facebook.