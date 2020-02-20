PLANS to keep a waste management facility at a site in Torfaen have been lodged with the council.

Residents and Assembly Member Lynne Neagle have raised concerns over the facility at the old Shanks (formerly known as Rechem) site at Pont Y Felin industrial estate in New Inn.

Complaints over noise and smells have also been reported.

The applicant, SL Recycling, says it has submitted a retrospective planning application “in the spirit of collaboration”.

It says that, according to planning policy, the site is “an existing waste recycling site” and that the principle of development is already established.

But Torfaen County Borough Council says planning permission is still required.

The plans include waste processing of cardboard, plastic, wood, waste packaging, metal and household and commercial waste.

A weighbridge, car park and lagoon are also included in proposals.

Food waste operations are not included, and it is said that smells from the facility will not be a concern.

It has also been disputed that complaints have been made over smells.

The operations are to be regulated and monitored by Natural Resources Wales.

A planning statement says the development will create between 15 and 20 jobs, and contribute towards sustainable waste management objectives.

But Ms Neagle said she has “already received complaints about noise and odour nuisance.”

“I am really concerned that SL Recycling have been operating on the former Rechem site without planning permission,” she said.

“I have received a number of complaints from residents before the site is even fully operational which does not bode well for the future and I am continuing to pursue concerns with Natural Resources Wales.”

Steve Morgan, operations director at SL Recycling, said Torfaen council planners have said the site has an established use as a recycling facility.

Mr Morgan said the site accepts commercial and industrial wastes including wood, cardboard and plastics “which do not give off any foul smell”.

He also said the site is fully permitted for its operations by Natural Resources Wales.

A spokeswoman for Torfaen council said: “Planning permission is required for the use of the site by SL Recycling.

“A planning application is currently being considered by the council and will determine if the use is acceptable to retain”.