TORFAEN-based community radio station Vitalize Radio has teamed up with Communities for Work Plus to help people find work, training or voluntary placements.

The partnership will see the launch of a new one-hour show, in which members of the Communities for Work and Communities for Work Plus teams will discuss a variety of work-related topics and support which is available through various employability initiatives.

The first show is set to go live 11am on Friday, February 21.

READ MORE:

It will cover information about the CFW and CFW+ programme, how to access work clubs and where support is available to help get residents back into work.

The show will also feature live questions via social media sent to the @cfwplustorfaen account.

It will also feature information on volunteering opportunities, training opportunities, and information on self-employment and funding.

Vitalize Radio founder Dan Williams said: “We are excited to see what the CFW+ team will bring to Vitalize Radio in their show packed full of information for Torfaen residents to help them find training, work placements and support for those looking to start their own business.

“We are also working very hard here at Vitalize Radio to develop a School Radio station, working alongside schools and colleges from across Torfaen, as well as young people not currently in education, employment or training.”