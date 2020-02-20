UPDATE 8.49am: Traffic is now moving freely eastbound after the earlier crash, though driving conditions are tricky due to the rain and spray.

UPDATE 8.24am: Traffic is moving again eastbound after the earlier crash, but it is busy and the weather conditions are poor, with a lot of surface water and spray. Take care out there.

UPDATE 8.08AM: Travel time through this section of the M4 is estimated at around 20 minutes.

But traffic is moving again after being held brieifly while the car involved in the incident was moved to the hard shoulder.

UPDATE 8.01am: Traffic is queuing for five miles eastbound as a result of the earlier crash, back to the Brynglas Tunnels.

A CRASH is blocking a lane of the M4 eastbound between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 23a (Magor services, A4810).

A vehicle has collided with the central reservation.

Congestion is back to junction 25 (Caerleon).