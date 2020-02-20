GRANDPARENTS in Wales are being warned of a new telephone scam which is sweeping the US and has left people thousands out of pocket - and it is set to hit Wales.

The scam sees a 'relative' of the grandparent explain they're in trouble and that they need money.

The fake relative - normally someone posing as a grandchild in distress - says they need the money urgently and asks the victim not to tell anyone because they don't want other family members to find out the trouble they are in.

The grandparent never hears from their fake relative again and is tricked out of hundreds or even thousands of pounds, says CPR Call Blocker - makers of a call blocking device.

And the fraudsters may phone late at night to confuse potential victims.

The callers may also say they are representing a relative, such as a lawyer or police officer.

Chelsea Davies, CPR Call Blocker Business Development Manager, said: “In our experience of working across the US and UK, scams spread quickly across the pond so it is sensible for grandparents in Wales to be on their guard as we have no doubt that fraudsters operating in the UK will soon start using these tactics.”

To detect and avoid the Grandparent Scam, CPR Call Blocker recommends the following tips:

• Beware of any urgent request for money, especially to pay for an unexpected fee such as lawyers fees.

• Before sending funds, independently contact the relative the scammer is claiming to be (or represent) at a known phone number to verify the details of the story.

• Be aware that scammers carrying out the Grandparent Scam may call late at night to confuse potential victims.

If you want to stop receiving scam and nuisance calls, follow CPR Call Blocker’s quick three-step guide to stopping unwanted calls:

• Sign up to the Telephone Preference Service – call 0845 070 0707 or visit www.tpsonline.org.uk.

• Don’t consent to being contacted – get your phone number taken off directories and look out for tick boxed on all marketing correspondence to see if ticking or unticking them will prevent your details being passed on to third parties.

• Consider getting a call blocker.

Ms Davies continued: “In the meantime, if you suspect you may have compromised your account, contact your bank or card provider as soon as possible. It also advisable to check your bank and card statements regularly for unauthorised charged as a matter of course.”