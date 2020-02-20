TWO men have been charged following an armed robbery at a store in Pontypool.
A man wielding a knife entered Wainfelin Stores on St Johns Close, Pontypool, at around 1.30pm on February 13, demanded money and cigarettes, and left the area in a blue Ford Fiesta.
A 32-year-old man from Cwmbran was arrested and charged with robbery, making off without making payment (fuel) and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.
A 24-year-old man from Pontypool was also arrested and charged with robbery and making off without making payment (fuel).
READ MORE:
- Phone scam targetting grandparents that swept US to hit Wales.
- St Joseph's Hospital saved by anonymous investor.
- The new £20 note enters circulation today - what it looks like and when you need to exchange your old notes.
They were both remanded in custody at a hearing at Newport Magistrates Court.
A 56-year-old man from Cwmbran was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released under investigation.
Comments are closed on this article.